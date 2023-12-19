Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

72-year-old woman drowns in vehicle during flooding

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 72-year-old woman died Sunday after she become trapped in a submerged vehicle during Sunday night’s downpour in South Carolina.

Nancy Morrow of Mount Pleasant died Sunday afternoon at East Cooper Medical Center from asphyxia from drowning, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Mount Pleasant Police responded to Omni Boulevard in the Ravens Run area shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle, an incident report states.

Two officers and members of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department jumped into the floodwater and made their way to the vehicle to attempt to rescue the victim. Once Morrow was brought to land, officers performed CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m., the report said.

The flooding in South Carolina was part of a severe weather system that hit the East, unleashing strong winds and torrential rainfall across a wide swath of the U.S.

In addition to the death in South Carolina, weather-related fatalities were reported in Maine, Pennsylvania and New York, including two other people who died when their vehicles encountered flooding, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings
The crash took place early Monday morning.
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County
Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Sandra Day O’Connor memorialized by President Joe Biden as a ‘pioneer’ first female justice
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Valdosta Fire Dept. investigating apartment fire that left 15 displaced
An elderly man of Albany with cognitive disabilities is missing in the Tallahassee area and...
Missing Albany man with cognitive disabilities last seen in Tallahassee
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
5 people arrested, charged in connection to fraudulent credit card charges
5 people arrested, charged in connection to fraudulent credit card charges