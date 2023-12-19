Missing Albany man with cognitive disabilities last seen in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Albany man with cognitive disabilities is missing in the Tallahassee area and the public’s help is needed in locating him.

85-year-old Solomon Campbell Sr. is 5-foot-9 tall, weighs 130 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, a black hat and tan pants.

No foul play is suspected.

That’s according to Tallahassee Police Department’s missing report of Campbell Sr.

The 85-year-old man was last seen on Friday, December 15, in the 3200 block of North Monroe Street, according to TPD.

Family members of Campbell Sr. say he was last seen on Baymont Hotel’s surveillance footage leaving the hotel around 3 p.m. and does not have his phone nor any identification with him.

The map below depicts the area where Campbell Sr. was last seen:

The 85-year-old missing man traveled to Tallahassee with his caregiver due to the caregiver needing a procedure done, according to Campbell Sr.’s family.

He was left alone in his hotel room on North Monroe Street for hours, before family members say they believe he exited the room, locked himself out and wandered off.

Although Campbell Sr. is mentally disabled, his family says TPD investigators told them he does not meet the qualifications for Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Purple Alert.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

