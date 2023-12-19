‘Dance is for everyone’: Local dance studio works to spread message of inclusivity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local dance studio is proving performance is for everyone. That includes students with disabilities who can often be underestimated.

Studio B, located in Tallahassee, is hosting classes dedicated to students with all abilities.

This competition season is shining a light on one very special dancer through a competition performance called, ‘The King of Lego Land.’

Cooper Branch is working to defy the odds and he’s not doing it alone. Cooper is part of a trio, where he is the focus, surrounded by his two siblings.

Cooper is a 6-year-old who suffered a traumatic brain injury at just 3-months-old.

Cassie Branch, Cooper’s mother, said she adopted him from the Heart Gallery of the Big Bend just last year on National Adoption Day.

“We saw him, my husband first, and we really prayed about it and talked to the rest of our kids and our family and we decided to look into adopting Cooper was adopted last November on National Adoption Day and came to our house last July. July 31st to be exact,” Branch said.

At that time, Cooper was wheel chair bound and unable to do a lot of things on his own but through a lot of hard work and determination, he’s officially mobile.

“He doesn’t even understand that he has a disability which is good but also makes him a dare devil at times when he shouldn’t be pushing himself that far for safety reasons but he really works hard,” Branch said.

The Branch family made the decision to move him into dance as a way for him to feel included and by no surprise, he fit right in.

“He’s just so happy and it’s really cool to work with him. He’s such a motivator and he gets very excited and very happy when specifically when his sister and brother come and help him stand up,” said Cooper’s dance teacher, Rylee Brooks. “That’s his favorite part of the whole dance.”

The opportunity opening the eyes of all students allowing them to see life through a new lens.

“I think the biggest thing is that it was a new experience for a lot of the kids when they came in so trying to explain that younger kids that he can still be your friend and he can still dance and do those things but honestly they have been so accepting especially at such a young age, it clicked pretty quickly for them,” Brooks said.

Cooper attends an array of classes from general practice to competition routines. His sister said Cooper even breaks out his moves at home.

“It was really cool to see because I never thought that he was going to be able to memorize a whole dance because that’s hard for me to do like other kids or normal kids and to see him do it really inspired me,” said Cooper’s sister Alia Branch.

Studio B is hoping its message of inclusivity spreads and inspires others.

“Dance is for everyone. Whether you have a disability or you are young or old,” said Brooks. “I just think it’s really important to continue to open up the dance community and be welcoming to all of our friends.”

If you’d like to see Cooper perform, he’ll be in Carrolton, Georgia at Inspire on February 24 and 25. He will also be in Savannah, Georgia on April 13 and 14 at FLY competition.

