A deeper dive into the Quincy city manager’s remarks on the police chief firing investigation

WCTV is continuing its coverage on the fallout from former Quincy Police Chief Tim Ashley's firing, which prompted investigations into the police department and City Manager Rob Nixon's office.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to end the investigation into Nixon’s office last Tuesday. But some residents told WCTV they still have questions about the scandal, including Sherrie Taylor. She questioned why the investigation ended before the commission heard from witnesses other than Nixon.

“Was someone bought off, or was someone intimidated?”

The city manager had answers to questions like that.

“I think the facts stood on their own based on the documentation that was provided,” Nixon said. “So, their testimony wasn’t absolutely necessary in order to demonstrate the level of accountability and justifications that were considered in the decision-making process.”

Much of the documentation Nixon referenced was delivered to commissioners the day before the December 7 special-called meeting. But Commissioner Beverly Nash said there wasn’t enough time in that meeting to review the documents.

“They were still finding some discrepancies, even that were being presented to them by the manager,” Taylor said. “Time was needed.”

Taylor criticized the investigation. Transparency should have been the goal throughout the investigation, she said, but it did not end up that way.

“The city of Quincy and Gadsden County got robbed of that,” she said.

WCTV previously reported that Quincy Human Resources Director Stacy Hannigon asked for protection from retaliation and as a whistleblower protection during the November 14 hearing for Ashley.

Her requests came just hours after acting Chief Carlos Hill sent Assistant Police Chief De’Anthony Shamar a memo banning him from the same meeting. The message said it was “in collaboration with the Human Resources/ Risk Management,” a fact Hannigon disputes.

She responded to the note during the November meeting, saying she had nothing to do with the letter:

“For anyone to attempt to undermine the work I am doing for the City of Quincy, as the Human Resources and Risk Management director, is unprofessional,” the HR director said. “I find it in my best interest to request whistleblower protection and protection from retaliation.”

Nixon told WCTV that Hannigon’s public statement diverged from city policy.

“The public meeting is not the prescribed venue for that to deal with it,” the city manager said. “I think that any time an employee feels like they have to say that, then I think they need to follow the relevant policy.”

Nixon said Shamar was notified before the meeting that he could, in fact, attend, despite the memo from Hill.

Commissioner Robin Wood and Commissioner Nash voted against ending the investigation during a December 12 meeting.

Nixon said the city needs to move forward, but he confirmed there are other inquiries related to this investigation that have been handed over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

