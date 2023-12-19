Dozens of kids surprised with Christmas toy giveaway

MEIGS, Ga. (WCTV) - A south Georgia nonprofit surprised more than a dozen kids with Christmas gifts on Sunday.

Joshua’s Promise is an afterschool program, mentoring more than 30 children. “Some of them are not fortunate enough to have a lot of toys,” said founder of Joshua’s Promise Dondell Green. “The parents do the best they can, so we try to lighten up the burden a little bit.”

The students and their families were gathered for the organization’s annual Christmas banquet, but they did not know they’d be getting gifts during the celebration.

“I felt excited - like really excited,” said mentee Bryce Reese. “I got a bike, a football, and two Chick-fil-A gift cards.”

More than 200 gifts were purchased for the kids.

The idea came together with the help of 20-year old Abby Lee. “I think so many people take for granted what they have,” said Lee. “I think there’s always room to help people, and help them experience a great Christmas.”

Lee said the toys were purchased through the Virgil Lee Foundation, which was created in honor of her grandfather. Lee said he also believed in giving back.

