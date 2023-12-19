Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe. Family members said they died in a house fire Sunday night. (Source: WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - North Carolina authorities say two children died over the weekend after a fire broke out at a house near the Catawba-Lincoln county line.

The fire started at a home on Grassy Creek Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said firefighters were able to pull the kids out of the flames through a window, but they did not survive their injuries.

The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed the deaths.

Family members identified the children as 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe.

“These two beautiful smart girls meant absolutely everything to their mom, their dad, and their family who adored them,” family members shared.

According to Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis, first responders administered care to the children at the scene.

“I think the crews did a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues,” Davis said. “We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this.”

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue at the home. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and additional assistance.

“If you are able to donate anything to help the family out or even just share this would be greatly appreciated,” family members said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings, victims identified
The crash took place early Monday morning.
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County
Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana

Latest News

Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
An Ohio woman is being criminally charged with a felony for how she handled the remains of a...
Reproductive rights group urges Ohio prosecutor to drop criminal charge against woman who miscarried
An Ohio woman is being criminally charged with a felony for how she handled the remains of a...
Ohio woman faces charges after having miscarriage
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza