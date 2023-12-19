Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

FAMU projects student enrollment to surge after Celebration Bowl victory

The university clinched the Celebration Bowl title for the first time in program history Saturday
Florida A&M and Rickards alum Kelvin Dean Jr. celebrates with teammates after a 21-yard...
Florida A&M and Rickards alum Kelvin Dean Jr. celebrates with teammates after a 21-yard touchdown catch to give the Rattlers their first lead in the 2023 Celebration Bowl.(WCTV Sports: Ryan Kelly)
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University made history Saturday, winning the program’s first Celebration Bowl, and they expect the exposure to draw in new students.

The FAMU Office of Student Affairs said it expects interest from prospective students to rise after claiming the title. Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. William Hudson Jr., said the game being televised on ESPN upped publicity for the university to a national level.

Hudson said he expects an increase in interest in the university from prospective students and faculty members. He also projects winning the National Championship game to shine a light on the school’s athletic programs.

“For everyone, a nationally televised game showing the mighty Rattlers be successful and also giving us that exposure to students across the nation and internationally,” Hudson said.

More Celebration Bowl coverage
Florida A&M outlasts Howard to win first Celebration Bowl in program history
Former Rickards Raider earns Offensive MVP for Tallahassee, Florida A&M during Celebration Bowl
Florida A&M brings 10-game winning streak into Celebration Bowl against MEAC’s Howard
FAMU’s Celebration Bowl berth brings upside over FCS Playoffs
‘Just playing for her’: FAMU running back tackles grief, adversity to land MVP honors in breakout season
Local guys continue to shine as Florida A&M looks to win Celebration Bowl

The university already had a record-breaking application year in 2022, with over 22,000 vying for a spot in the student body, according to FAMU President Larry Robinson. He said the university has already seen about a 5% increase in applications this year, and they expect that percentage to rise after Saturday’s victory.

Recent FAMU graduates like Skylar Warren also weighed in on FAMU claiming the national championship. The Rattler grad and HBCU Miss People’s Choice recipient said the win adds to her pride in her university.

Some graduates said the victory and celebration felt like another homecoming for fans and graduates. FAMU alumnus Nathan Bryan-Lewis said it was so exciting to see the U.S. vice president attend the game — and for the Rattlers to defeat her alma mater.

“It was truly so much of an excitement just to even know Vice President Kamala Harris was there, and we happen to even beat her old school at this game, so that’s so amazing to me,” he said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash took place early Monday morning.
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County
As the rain comes to an end Sunday afternoon, cooler and drier weather arrives.
December temperatures in full effect this week
Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery
The incident took place Sunday afternoon.
Deputy-involved shooting in Liberty County leaves one suspect dead

Latest News

Two synagogues in Tallahassee told WCTV Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, they received threats of violence.
Tallahassee synagogues, institutions on alert amid slew of bomb threats nationwide
Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP plans to vote in new chair after Ziegler refuses to step down
Tallahassee businesswoman hosts holiday toy drive this Saturday
Tallahassee business woman to host toy and school supplies drive Saturday
Bomb threat reported at Temple Israel
Bomb threat reported at Temple Israel
Florida GOP chairman stripped of power, asked to step down
Florida GOP chairman stripped of power, asked to step down