FAMU projects student enrollment to surge after Celebration Bowl victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University made history Saturday, winning the program’s first Celebration Bowl, and they expect the exposure to draw in new students.

The FAMU Office of Student Affairs said it expects interest from prospective students to rise after claiming the title. Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. William Hudson Jr., said the game being televised on ESPN upped publicity for the university to a national level.

Hudson said he expects an increase in interest in the university from prospective students and faculty members. He also projects winning the National Championship game to shine a light on the school’s athletic programs.

“For everyone, a nationally televised game showing the mighty Rattlers be successful and also giving us that exposure to students across the nation and internationally,” Hudson said.

The university already had a record-breaking application year in 2022, with over 22,000 vying for a spot in the student body, according to FAMU President Larry Robinson. He said the university has already seen about a 5% increase in applications this year, and they expect that percentage to rise after Saturday’s victory.

Recent FAMU graduates like Skylar Warren also weighed in on FAMU claiming the national championship. The Rattler grad and HBCU Miss People’s Choice recipient said the win adds to her pride in her university.

“It’s FAMU, it’s what we do. We win things, we accomplish, we defeat, we come and conquer and we stay united as a family through it all. It just makes me very proud to put on my resume that I went to FAMU.”

Some graduates said the victory and celebration felt like another homecoming for fans and graduates. FAMU alumnus Nathan Bryan-Lewis said it was so exciting to see the U.S. vice president attend the game — and for the Rattlers to defeat her alma mater.

“It was truly so much of an excitement just to even know Vice President Kamala Harris was there, and we happen to even beat her old school at this game, so that’s so amazing to me,” he said.

