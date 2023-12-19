Tell Me Something Good
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana

He is facing six misdemeanor counts of possessing slot machines
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Culinary Union, a powerful casino workers’ union representing more than 300,000 Nevada hotel housekeepers, bartenders and porters is going to court, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to claim one of the largest casino companies in the state has failed to rehire workers who were laid off due to coronavirus pandemic closures two years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana man was arrested for possessing slot machines authorities say he was transporting from the Big Bend to Central Florida.

Mayankkumar Patel, 32, was arrested Monday and faces six misdemeanor counts of possessing slot machines, according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC).

Mayankkumar Patel, 32, was arrested Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, and faces six misdemeanor counts of...
Mayankkumar Patel, 32, was arrested Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, and faces six misdemeanor counts of possessing slot machines, according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC).(Florida Gaming Control Commission)

He was reportedly hauling the machines on November 8 from an unnamed location in Havana to Bushnell when his truck broke down on Interstate 10 near North Monroe Street, catching the eye of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and ultimately leading to authorities taking him in.

The arrest comes just 10 days after law enforcement seized 70 suspected illegal gambling devices from a facility in Havana.

