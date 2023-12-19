Tell Me Something Good
Frost tonight followed by gradual warming heading into Christmas

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Chilly with frost tonight, warmer by the holiday weekend.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday’s high temperature was 55 for Tallahassee. That number is the second coldest high temperature in the 2023 calendar year.

Cold Days
Cold Days(WCTV)

After a chilly day, temperatures will continue to tumble in the area. Lows expected to fall into the low 30s areawide. This will lead to widespread frost and light freeze conditions. Tonight will be the highest possibility for frost/freeze. Make sure plants are wrapped up tonight or brought indoors!

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WCTV)

Wednesday is also expected to be in the 50s for much of the afternoon. A few more clouds will be around... may appear overcast at times with some thicker mid and high-level clouds.

Much of the same on Thursday and Friday with intervals of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the warmer side too, back in the mid-60s.

Christmas Eve is looking rather cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will move in sometime Sunday evening and linger into the overnight hours as Santa delivers gifts across the Big Bend and South Georiga.

Christmas Forecast
Christmas Forecast(WCTV)

Christmas is looking rather warm and cloudy with showers sticking around through the middle of the week.

Euro Rain Chances - Christmas Day
Euro Rain Chances - Christmas Day(WCTV)

