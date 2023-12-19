Frost tonight followed by gradual warming heading into Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday’s high temperature was 55 for Tallahassee. That number is the second coldest high temperature in the 2023 calendar year.

Cold Days (WCTV)

After a chilly day, temperatures will continue to tumble in the area. Lows expected to fall into the low 30s areawide. This will lead to widespread frost and light freeze conditions. Tonight will be the highest possibility for frost/freeze. Make sure plants are wrapped up tonight or brought indoors!

Tonight's Lows (WCTV)

Wednesday is also expected to be in the 50s for much of the afternoon. A few more clouds will be around... may appear overcast at times with some thicker mid and high-level clouds.

Much of the same on Thursday and Friday with intervals of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the warmer side too, back in the mid-60s.

Christmas Eve is looking rather cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will move in sometime Sunday evening and linger into the overnight hours as Santa delivers gifts across the Big Bend and South Georiga.

Christmas Forecast (WCTV)

Christmas is looking rather warm and cloudy with showers sticking around through the middle of the week.

Euro Rain Chances - Christmas Day (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.