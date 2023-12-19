Harper Elementary School encouraging students to read more with new bookworm vending machine

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Harper Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to debut a new reading incentive for its students, Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine.

The bookworm vending machine, which was awarded through a Thomasville Antiques Foundation grant, serves as an incentive for elementary students who are reading, taking Accelerated Reader (AR) tests, and receiving a 100% grade on their tests.

Students who excel on their AR tests receive a gold coin and use it to “purchase” a book from the bookworm vending machine.

Harper Elementary is the only school in town to have the Bookworm vending machine, according to Harper’s Media Specialist Michelle Sedam.

It didn’t take Harper Elementary students, such as fifth-grader Jordyn Yates, long to take advantage of this new incentive. Yates received the first book from the vending machine during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Though the school’s goal is for students to read one million words by the end of the school year, Yates exceeded that goal, having one million words read already this year.

The machine did not come with books available inside. About $7500 was used to purchase the machine and $2500 was used to purchase the books, according to Sedam.

