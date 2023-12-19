Tell Me Something Good
Marvin Jones Jr. commits to FSU, 'Noles land four-star EDGE transfer from UGA

Georgia linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., left, tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, in...
Georgia linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., left, tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Chris Nee
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Edge defender Marvin Jones Jr. committed to Florida State as the Georgia transfer will finish off his college career as a Seminole.

Jones Jr. took an official visit to FSU during the final weekend before the winter dead period in the recruiting calendar, several days after entering the Transfer Portal after two seasons in Athens. The son of FSU legend Marvin Jones Sr. comes to FSU with a 93 grade as a Top 20 prospect in the 2024 transfer cycle.

He was the No. 21 prospect nationally in the 2022 recruiting cycle as a prep player at Ft. Lauderdale’s American Heritage, where he played under current FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain. Jones Jr. closely considered playing at FSU then and took an official visit to his father’s former program late in the recruiting process before ultimately signing with Georgia. There, Jones Jr. played in 300 snaps over the last two seasons while accumulating 16 tackles and 4.5 TFL as well as two sacks in 25 total games. He started in Georgia’s SEC Championship defeat to Alabama earlier this month.

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Jones Jr. has an optimal frame and intriguing athletic traits that are still in development. His upside, with two years of eligibility remaining, is one of the primary reasons for his high ranking as a transfer prospect and it’s a major factor in FSU circling back around in his recruitment after missing on him in the first go-round. With Jared Verse expected to go pro, FSU must produce its most productive pass rusher and Jones figures to be a strong candidate to help replace the All-ACC defender.

FSU has struck gold in the Transfer Portal a couple of times now when it comes to edge defenders, landing Verse out of FCS Albany a couple of cycles ago while previously landing Jermaine Johnson – also from Georgia – who went on to be an All-ACC defender and first-round draft pick.

