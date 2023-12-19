Tell Me Something Good
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County

The crash took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian was killed by a semi-tractor trailer in an early Tuesday morning crash at Busy Bee Gas Station, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 a.m., FHP says it responded to the crash, involving the semi and a pedestrian, in the parking lot of the gas station, located at 4099 S Byron Butler Parkway.

The map below depicts the area of the gas station where the crash reportedly took place:

The semi was traveling south and turning right through the parking lot, FHP says, when the semi collided with the pedestrian.

The 37-year-old male pedestrian of Perry was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, according to FHP.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century EMS assisted FHP on scene.

