Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian was killed by a semi-tractor trailer in an early Tuesday morning crash at Busy Bee Gas Station, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 a.m., FHP says it responded to the crash, involving the semi and a pedestrian, in the parking lot of the gas station, located at 4099 S Byron Butler Parkway.

The map below depicts the area of the gas station where the crash reportedly took place:

The semi was traveling south and turning right through the parking lot, FHP says, when the semi collided with the pedestrian.

The 37-year-old male pedestrian of Perry was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, according to FHP.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century EMS assisted FHP on scene.

