Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Perry Police Department: 14-year-old boy killed in Monday night homicide

A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.(WVVA)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on 12th Street, according to Perry Police Department.

The map below depicts the area where the shooting reportedly took place:

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injury while being transported.

A 15-year-old, who Perry PD says is the person of interest, could be charged as an adult.

WCTV will update this story as we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings
The crash took place early Monday morning.
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County
Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery

Latest News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Valdosta Fire Dept. investigating apartment fire that left 15 displaced
An elderly man of Albany with cognitive disabilities is missing in the Tallahassee area and...
Albany man with cognitive disabilities last seen in Tallahassee found safe
5 people arrested, charged in connection to fraudulent credit card charges
5 people arrested, charged in connection to fraudulent credit card charges
Valdosta Police Department officers are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run...
Suspect arrested in Valdosta hit-and-run