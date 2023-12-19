Perry Police Department: 14-year-old boy killed in Monday night homicide

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on 12th Street, according to Perry Police Department.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injury while being transported.

A 15-year-old, who Perry PD says is the person of interest, could be charged as an adult.

