Rattlers finish journey back to the top

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - December 12th, 2017.

It was a good day for Florida A&M Football in a time where good days were few and far between.

The day “Shotgun” Willie Simmons returned home. The Gadsden County native and former Shanks High star had grown up loving all things Orange and Green, and now after six straight losing seasons he was tasked with saving it.

“I took this job because I thought it was an opportunity to come home and coach a great group of young men at the best HBCU in America,” an optimistic Simmons told WCTV in 2017. “[An HBCU] that produced my mother, my wife and my oldest son and to be able to give back to these young men and this community all the things football has afforded me in my life.”

The results weren’t always perfect to start, but they were immediate. The Rattlers haven’t suffered a losing season since and the program has seen plenty of big moments but the road has still been paved with heartbreaks both on and off the field. The most recent letdown came at the end of last season, as a 9-2 FAMU squad found itself let out of the FCS Playoff it had been invited to just a season before.

But Simmons’ program, his team continued to work. They continued to believe.

The Rattlers bought in, on and off the field.

“That’s why this team is where it is,” commented Simmons of his team’s all-in approach, one where early starts in the weight room and community service have become the norm. “Yes, we’re talented. Yes, I think we have great coaches who do a really good job of putting these guys in position, but seeing how hard they work, seeing how much they’re committed to excellence. We challenge them in everything.”

“The holistic approach to this program and being excellent in everything they do is why I think we’re here.”

December 16th, 2023.

It was a day that may have seemed difficult to believe for some just six years ago, but it’s a day that felt oh so poetic.

45 years to the day that Rudy Hubbard’s Rattlers won the 1978 1-AA National Championship, Simmons’ Rattlers would win the Celebration Bowl to become undisputed Black College Football National Champions. A win that puts Simmons’ name in the same breath as Hubbard’s.

An honor he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s bittersweet almost when you top a legend and a mentor when you break a record of someone you revere,” Simmons remarked of being put alongside his longtime confidant Hubbard. “But you see their appreciation and you see how much they support you and love you. It means the world. It’s still so surreal to me right now.”

The dark clouds have cleared from the horizon. Thunder and lightning no longer pierce the sky.

The Rattlers have weathered the storm.

Striking stronger than ever behind a staff and a squad that believed in what the Orange and Green could still be.

A FAMUly, stronger than ever.

