Something Good - Magical mailbox in Tallahassee yard sends letters to Santa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bill Schack shared this something good, saying his family goes all out for holiday decorations!

As they help light up the block. They also have a Letters to Santa mailbox!

When neighborhood children put letters in the magic mailbox, music plays, and when they open it again the letter is gone! It is magically sent to the North Pole.

Then Santa writes back and a letter is delivered to them!

