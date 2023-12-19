Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee business woman to host toy and school supplies drive Saturday

The event will offer free toys, school supplies and family-friendly festivities
By Ava Van Valen
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A toy and school drive this weekend in Tallahassee hopes to spread holiday cheer and empower students to end the school year strong,

Holiday Toy Drive and Packs 4 Success Recharge Drive will provide school supplies, toys and cheer to families on Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VEZ Productions, 1872 Mill Street, Unit B4 in Railroad Village in Tallahassee.

Event host Tiffany Lewis of Milk Me Treats said the gathering is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer to children and ensuring students have the essential school supplies needed for a successful academic journey. There will be free toys for children, a school supply distribution and family-friendly festivities including face painting, cotton candy and cookies for Santa. The organizer said she hopes to impact 100 children in the Tallahassee area.

Lewis said the event relies on donations from businesses and residents. To support the drive, you can contact Tiffany Lewis at 850-296-8755 or through her Milk Me Treats Facebook page.

