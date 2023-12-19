Tallahassee Police reveal more details on Monday night homicides

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today we’re following up on two deadly shootings that took place Monday night in the capital city just two hours apart.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Donquvious Johnson was found dead in the front yard of a home on Keith Street near Lake Bradford Road.

About two hours later, Craig Baker Jr. was found dead inside of a Camden Place Apartment on Mission Road.

The homicides are not related incidents, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

Both shooting deaths come after a relatively quiet three weeks in Tallahassee. The last shooting took place on November 29, which was also on Keith Street.

One pastor believes until everybody takes a hold, speak up and offer a helping hand, the violence is going to continue.

“It’s our problem and we need to actually be the solution or part of the process of solving the problem together, then I think we’ll be able to do a whole lot more and give them some type of awareness that ‘hey listen once you pull that trigger just think, it’s not going to be like the game where you can hit reset, no this is real,” said Pastor Thaddeus Bruce.

