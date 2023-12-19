Thomasville Salvation Army Angel Tree program gives back to seniors and children

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army in Thomasville is giving back to the community through the Angel Tree Distribution for families in need.

On Tuesday, senior citizens are picking up their gifts. Kids will receive their gifts on Thursday. WALB speaks with organizers about the impact this has on families this Christmas.

There are several green bags that represent one family unit or a single individual. Applications have been pouring in since September, and so far, they have been able to serve 106 seniors but more work still needs to be done to make everyone’s wish come true.

“It makes me feel good that you know you can get the help that you need giving them the things that they want. And it makes them feel good to get the things that they want to,” Thelma Thomas, Whigham Resident and Angel Tree recipient, said.

Sergeant for the Salvation Army of Thomasville Robyn Hickey says the need is there with 483 families and 756 kids total that will receive Christmas gifts this year.

“I am humbled and so thankful to the community for the help that they do give. I will say we had larger numbers this year and so we had a lot of angels not returned or filled. And I’m thankful for those that have given gifts but we still need toys from ages three to thirteen,” Sergeant Robyn Hickey said.

Caitlin Simmons is a first-time volunteer for the Salvation Army and she says giving back to the kids is fulfilling as she may or may not have one of her own.

“It makes me feel great because I personally will probably never have a child. I will adopt if so. So, I like to be able to give back with those types of things. Thinking as to for in the future how would I want to have someone help me if I was in that type of situation. It honestly overwhelms me and I honestly start crying when I realize there are still so many trees on the Walmart Christmas tree,” Simmons said.

The next distribution pick-up for kids will be on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Some of the items on the wish list include bikes, clothes, bed sheets and even cooking supplies.

Whigham resident and Angel Tree recipient Thelma Thomas has been able to use the Salvation Army for two years now but this time for her grandkids.

“Any family that can’t do for themselves or for the kids and you need help for your kids or yourself. Just come by the Salvation Army and they will help you,” Thomas said.

Simmons says even if you don’t get everything on your Wishlist, asking for help is the first step.

“Just giving that unconditional love, and being able to say that you actually need help. That is a huge thing because most people are not able to say that they need help,” Simmons said.

Hickey says that even in tough times the community continues to show up each year.

Right now organizers still need more toys for kids ages three to thirteen to be able to reach their goal. Currently, they have been able to serve 483 families and 756 kids but there are still empty bags.

“I am so glad that Christmas doesn’t die. No matter what the economy is going through, not matter if it’s COVID or whatever is going on. You know groceries are so much more now and things but people have still been generous. And the Christmas spirit still lives on,” Hickey said.

Many volunteers tell WALB that it brings them joy to be able to give back to the community. The next distribution pick-up for kids will be Thursday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

