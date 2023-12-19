Thousands of fallen veterans honored with a wreath laying ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wreaths Across America held a wreath laying ceremony at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Saturday. About 2,500 live blossom wreaths were laid at gravesites of men and women who served the country.

During the ceremony, a wreath was hung in honor of each branch of the military and soldiers missing in action. The coordinator for Wreaths Across America at Tallahassee National Cemetery, Curtis Hooks, said the ceremony is less about decorating graves and more about honor.

“These people stood for our freedom and the very least we can do for them is come out and take ten minutes to place a wreath on their grave site,” Hooks said.

Dawn Killette attended the ceremony and remembered her father, James Killette. He was in the army for 25 years and served in Korea and Vietnam during Killette’s childhood.

“My first memory of my dad was at Christmas time. I was five. I came home from dance and I saw dad’s hat sitting there. I said mom, why is dad’s hat there and she said I was just cleaning. I went into the living room where the Christmas tree was and there was my dad and I’ll never forget that moment,” Killette said.

Killette was a lieutenant colonel. (WCTV)

Killette’s father passed away in 2016. She also shared her mother passed away in July of this year. Killette placed wreaths in honor of both of her parents at Saturday’s ceremony. She said the tribute was special because of the memories she has of her parents during the holidays.

“Today as I was placing the wreaths down, I thought about all the times mom and dad made Christmas so special for all of us no matter where we lived around the world,” Killette said.

Wreaths were also laid in the veterans section at Oakland Cemetery and other gravesites around town.

