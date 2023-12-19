Tell Me Something Good
TPD finds body in front yard, another in apartment after back-to-back shootings Monday

The shootings happened just hours apart and mark the first and second of the month
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
By Chasity Maynard and Zak Dahlheimer
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.

In the first, officers arrived to find a man dead in a front yard on the 1600 block of Keith Street just before 6 p.m., according to Tallahassee Police. Two and a half hours later, officers found another man dead inside a home at Camden Place Apartments on Mission Road.

The violent incidents are the first and second shootings this month, breaking a nearly three-week reprieve in gun violence in the capital city. Investigators are looking into both incidents as homicides, per TPD.

The shootings took place less than a 15-minute drive apart, with the first in the southwest end of Tallahassee and the latter on the northwest end. They also mark the 107th and 108th shootings this year in Tallahassee, according to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker.

This is also the second shooting to take place on Keith Street in less than 3 weeks. WCTV’s internal shooting tracker shows, prior to Monday’s incident, the most recent shooting happened on Keith Street on November 29.

