Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta Fire Dept. investigating apartment fire that left 15 displaced

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Wabi)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to an apartment fire at the 1700 block of South Patterson Street on Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. VFD responded to a fire at the Valdosta Apartments and Rooms. The first fire unit arrived in under 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Valdosta Fire Department)

According to VFD, fire crews quickly brought the fire under control with no injuries reported and there was no one inside the apartment building unit at the time of the incident.

All occupants safely escaped the building prior to VFD arrival.

Fifteen occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS also assisted on scene.

Stay with WALB for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash took place early Monday morning.
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County
Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings
Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery
The incident took place Sunday afternoon.
Deputy-involved shooting in Liberty County leaves one suspect dead

Latest News

The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
Satur-DIY Family Workshop is giving the community an opportunity to customize their own...
What’s Brewing - Satur-DIY Family Workshop
‘Dance is for everyone’: Local dance studio works to spread message of inclusivity
‘Dance is for everyone’: Local dance studio works to spread message of inclusivity
Cooper attends an array of different classes from general practice to competition routines
‘Dance is for everyone’: Local dance studio works to spread message of inclusivity