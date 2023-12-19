What not to feed your dog during Christmas dinner

Tell Me Something Good
If you have a furry best friend who loves table food, you should be aware of the parts of Christmas dinner that your dog can and can’t eat.(WILX)
By Riley Armant
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone knows that calories don’t count during Christmas, but what about your pets?

If you have a furry best friend who loves table food, you should be aware of the parts of Christmas dinner that your dog can and can’t eat.

“The main things that you want to stay away from are greasy foods. Any like skin on a Turkey, ham, anything like that. Stay away from garlic, onions. I know some people do like grape salad. We don’t want them eating grapes and anything super fatty,” Dr. Paige Thomas, from Bush Animal Clinic, said.

For dogs, those things can cause illnesses like pancreatitis, vomiting or diarrhea for your dog. However, size and quantity matter if your dog happens to eat something toxic to them.

“You know, did they eat a huge bar of dark chocolate and they’re 3 lbs? Yes, you know, you need to come into the veterinarian. Did they eat one Hershey Kiss? And they’re a 60 pound lab? They’re going to be OK. So the main thing is to contact your veterinarian,” Thomas said.

There are things that are acceptable for your dog to eat during the holidays. Those foods are chicken without skin, rolls with no seasonings or butter and rice with no seasonings as well.

“Yeah. Sweet potatoes. Totally fine. You know, you, they don’t need the skin or anything on that either. Don’t put brown sugar or, you know, all of that. Just a cooked sweet potato? Absolutely,” Thomas said.

Bush Animal Clinic says that if you think your dog may have eaten something or you’re unsure if a food is toxic to your dog, call your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

