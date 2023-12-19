Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Satur-DIY Family Workshop

The family-friendly workshop takes place Saturday, Dec. 23
Satur-DIY Family Workshop is giving the community an opportunity to customize their own projects.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Satur-DIY Family Workshop is giving the community an opportunity to customize their own projects with their own choice of non-toxic stain and designer paint colors.

The family-friendly workshop takes place Saturday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at AR Workshop, located at 1950 Thomasville Road, Suite J.

Other projects are available upon request.

To reserve a seat, visit arworkshop.com.

