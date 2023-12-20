Chiles High principal to run for Leon County superintendent of schools ahead of 2024 race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lawton Chiles High School Principal Joe Burgess announced Wednesday he is running for the Leon County Superintendent of Schools ahead of next year’s superintendent race.

He announced his official filing at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Wednesday morning, where he signed the filing paperwork while being surrounded by family members and friends.

Burgess says this has been a dream of his and he wants students to be the center of his efforts if elected superintendent. “You have to listen,” said Principal Burgess. “You have to, also, know the people that you serve and serve them well, and part of that is putting a plan together - everything from making sure our schools are safer. Making sure we have a focus on how do we get academic achievement?”

He is still going to serve his current high school principal role while running for superintendent.

