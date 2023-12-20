Tell Me Something Good
Body found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway

By Staci Inez
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) - A body was found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway on Wednesday. That’s according to Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call about the body around 11:30 a.m.

No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

