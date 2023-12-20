Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night
Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings, victims identified
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
The homicides are not related incidents, according to Tallahassee Police Department.
Tallahassee Police reveal more details on Monday night homicides
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are more often becoming violence...
GRAPHIC: Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on the rise
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
We'll be waking up in the 30s once again early Thursday morning.
Rob's Forecast
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in...
Madonna reveals she was in medically induced coma
Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a family's gifts from under...
Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family’s Christmas tree