Fountain of Life Rescue open cold weather shelter in Thomasville ahead of dropping temperatures

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A cold weather shelter will be available in Thomasville Wednesday evening for those in need ahead of expected freezing night temperatures.

The Fountain of Life Rescue homeless shelter will open a cold weather shelter at 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday morning on 612 East Clay Street.

The shelter says they can accommodate up to 18 people and will have staff in place.

A meal, shower, opportunity to wash a load of clothes and to-go breakfast snacks will be available for those that attend, according to the shelter.

Although the Thomasville shelter normally does not operate on Wednesdays, the shelter says their mission protocols allows them to open up on non-operation days during extreme weather events.

Their normal hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day.

