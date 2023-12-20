Gadsden County School District see improvement in grades, leaders say there’s still work to be done

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education released the annual school grades for the 2022-2023 school year, and although Gadsden County saw an improvement in grades, school officials say there is still work to be done.

Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Elijah Key says they are working to address numerous challenges, such as student attendance and retaining teachers, but says that can’t be an excuse.

“Anytime there’s one failure, it’s a failure on the entire district and we have to look at what we’re doing, so in that sense I’m not satisfied until all of our schools are A and B schools, so we have a lot of work to do in the county in ensuring that all our kids are educated in every school and every classroom,” said Key.

Though a couple of schools maintained a letter “C” grade, according to FLDOE’s report, superintendent Key says their biggest achievement was getting George Munroe Elementary from a letter “F” grade to a “C.”

