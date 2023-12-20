Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Jones, Seminoles look to play for each other after CFP snub

Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) sets up for a play during the second half of an...
Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since beginning preps to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl the fifth ranked Florida State Seminoles opened their doors to the media for Tuesday’s practice.

The team still grappling with being the first 13-0 Power Five conference champion to be left out of the College Football Playoff and the emotions that come with such an omission with even Head Coach Mike Norvell admitting these past few weeks have been among “the most challenging couple weeks of coaching” he’s ever had.

Still some members of the team feel the need to finish the fight against the Dawgs in Miami Gardens including cornerback Jarrian Jones.

“For me it was finishing what I started,” said Jones of remaining to take on sixth ranked UGa. “We set out to win every game that was put in front of us and how it went with the playoffs just kind of was what it was but that doesn’t take away from me going out here to do what I have to do for my brothers. I wasn’t the only one left out by the playoffs , we all got left out as a group. It was big for me to come back and do what I had to do for my team.”

FSU takes on Georgia on December 30th at 4 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings, victims identified
The crash took place early Monday morning.
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County
A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s

Latest News

Thomas County Central celebrates state championship with community
Thomas County Central celebrates state championship with community
Thomas County Central's AAAAAA state championship was celebrated Tuesday night at the Jackets'...
Thomas County Central celebrates state championship with community
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) reacts after sacking LSU quarterback Jayden...
Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse opts out of Orange Bowl, enters NFL Draft
Jared Verse declares for draft, opts out of Orange Bowl
Jared Verse declares for draft, opts out of Orange Bowl