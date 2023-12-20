Jones, Seminoles look to play for each other after CFP snub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since beginning preps to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl the fifth ranked Florida State Seminoles opened their doors to the media for Tuesday’s practice.

The team still grappling with being the first 13-0 Power Five conference champion to be left out of the College Football Playoff and the emotions that come with such an omission with even Head Coach Mike Norvell admitting these past few weeks have been among “the most challenging couple weeks of coaching” he’s ever had.

Still some members of the team feel the need to finish the fight against the Dawgs in Miami Gardens including cornerback Jarrian Jones.

“For me it was finishing what I started,” said Jones of remaining to take on sixth ranked UGa. “We set out to win every game that was put in front of us and how it went with the playoffs just kind of was what it was but that doesn’t take away from me going out here to do what I have to do for my brothers. I wasn’t the only one left out by the playoffs , we all got left out as a group. It was big for me to come back and do what I had to do for my team.”

FSU takes on Georgia on December 30th at 4 PM.

