Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia man is awaiting extradition to Leon County after being charged with kidnapping and murdering a man in Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore. The Bainbridge man’s body was found last month near Carr Lake in Leon County, according to authorities. Moore’s family told WCTV after his remains were found that he was visiting loved ones in Tallahassee at the time of his death.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Jenkins on November 21 on a Leon County warrant, and he is currently in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, according to LCSO and MCSO. The arrestee is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate felony, LCSO said.

“Jenkins attempted to flee, but after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident.”

In addition to his charges in Florida, Jenkins is facing charges in Georgia in connection to allegedly fleeing arrest, the MCSO said. He is accused of felony fugitive from justice (murder), felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving, according to the Georgia county sheriff’s office.

He will be extradited back to Leon County, authorities said.

LCSO first deemed Moore’s death suspicious after finding his body the morning of November 9 on the 400 block of Cedar Hill Road. Leon County Sheriff’s dive teams, fire department and airboats responded to the call that day.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crime to contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unity at 850-574-TIPS.

