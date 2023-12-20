Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake

Artez Moore’s body was found near Carr Lake in Leon County early last month
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.(Leon County Clerk of Courts)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia man is awaiting extradition to Leon County after being charged with kidnapping and murdering a man in Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore. The Bainbridge man’s body was found last month near Carr Lake in Leon County, according to authorities. Moore’s family told WCTV after his remains were found that he was visiting loved ones in Tallahassee at the time of his death.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Jenkins on November 21 on a Leon County warrant, and he is currently in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, according to LCSO and MCSO. The arrestee is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate felony, LCSO said.

In addition to his charges in Florida, Jenkins is facing charges in Georgia in connection to allegedly fleeing arrest, the MCSO said. He is accused of felony fugitive from justice (murder), felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving, according to the Georgia county sheriff’s office.

He will be extradited back to Leon County, authorities said.

LCSO first deemed Moore’s death suspicious after finding his body the morning of November 9 on the 400 block of Cedar Hill Road. Leon County Sheriff’s dive teams, fire department and airboats responded to the call that day.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crime to contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unity at 850-574-TIPS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night
Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings, victims identified
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
The homicides are not related incidents, according to Tallahassee Police Department.
Tallahassee Police reveal more details on Monday night homicides
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana

Latest News

The negotiations between the firefighter union and the City initially began in March due to...
City of Tallahassee, firefighter union meet for 20th session to further discuss contract negotiations
April Stevens takes a photo with Gregory James and Richard Lockwood, two people integral in...
Wakulla County mother gets Christmas miracle months after serious car crash
Although Gadsden County School District saw an improvement in grades, school officials say...
Gadsden County School District sees improvement in grades, leaders say there’s still work to be done
A new K-9 from the Netherlands has officially joined Thomasville Police Department’s team and...
Thomasville Police Department welcomes new K-9 from the Netherlands