Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.(CNN, SCOOT AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - A man is accused of allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in cash on board a plane.

The 52-year-old Chinese national was on a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore on Dec. 16. An airline spokesperson said a passenger alerted the cabin crew about the suspected theft.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly stole from three separate passengers.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

Scoot has warned crew and passengers to remain vigilant on board.

Cabin theft is more popular than you might think. In October, Hong Kong police said they saw a spike in thefts because of a credit card-stealing crime syndicate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

