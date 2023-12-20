Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Powerball jackpot climbs to $572M as Christmas closes in

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – The Powerball jackpot has gone up to an estimated $572 million after there were no winners in Monday night’s grand prize drawing.

This marks the fourth jackpot to climb above a half-billion dollars this year.

No tickets in Monday’s drawing matched all six numbers: white balls 5, 8, 19, 34, 39 and red Powerball 26, with a Power Play multiplier of 3x.

One ticket in North Carolina and another in New York each matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Ten tickets won $50,000 prizes, according to Powerball.

The current $572 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday’s drawing will be broadcast at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, which was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night
Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings, victims identified
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
The homicides are not related incidents, according to Tallahassee Police Department.
Tallahassee Police reveal more details on Monday night homicides
FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker works on an electronic slot machine as...
FGCC: Man arrested for slot machine possession after car breaks down hauling them from Havana

Latest News

A body was found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway on Wednesday. That’s according to...
Body found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway
An Army veteran in Virginia is being called hero for saving the life of a young man who...
'Hero is a big word': Army vet makes 50-foot jump into river to save 18-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
Biden highlights progress for Black-owned businesses and lead pipe replacement in Milwaukee visit
Photo of Willie Brantley
Valdosta police search for missing, possibly vulnerable man
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say