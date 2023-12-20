Proposed corrections staff cuts worry Florida prisoner advocates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida’s prison population is expected to grow over the next several years, according to a new report.

The news comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a plan to cut 520 positions in the state Department of Corrections as part of his next budget. The proposal caught Florida Cares Charity founder Denise Rock off guard.

“We have staff ratios that are far above a national average that is safe to conduct business,” Rock said.

That’s because the state has been using about 300 members of the Florida National Guard to help with staff shortages since September 2022. Last week, state lawmakers approved increasing that to 400 guard members in the state prisons through June 30.

“The department is currently experiencing a correctional officer staffing shortage in certain areas resulting in extensive overtime,” said Lavitta Stanford, Florida Department of Corrections Budget Director.

Stanford told state lawmakers the department is making progress on filling the positions, but it takes time.

“Although the recruitment and hiring of corrections officers has improved, new corrections officers must complete a 13-week training program,” Stanford said.

Rock is hoping the National Guard will be able to leave Florida’s prisons sooner rather than later and doesn’t think the governor’s budget accomplishes that.

“I would like to see the governor not reduce any positions even if they are unfilled to allow the department time to be able to fill the positions so they can properly staff the institutions,” Rock said.

The state is also buying modular homes where the National Guard members are living while serving in the prisons. The corrections department said those will be used for correctional officers and will help with recruiting.

The legislature will consider spending more on the prison system during the upcoming legislative session. That includes a proposal to add air conditioning to the prisons.

