Something Good - Harper Elementary rolls out bookworm vending machine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Something Good is for all those fellow bookworms out there!

Students at Thomasville’s Harper Elementary School are now able to take advantage of Inchy’s bookworm vending machine. The first student to get a book was Jordyn Yates, who has already read one million words this year!

Students get a gold coin for getting a 100% percent on a reading test. They then use the coin to “buy” a book from the machine as an incentive for reading.

The machine was awarded through a Thomasville Antiques Foundation grant and the school purchased the books inside.

