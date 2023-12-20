Tallahassee City Commission, firefighter union meet for 20th session to further discuss contract negotiations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After previously meeting 19 times, the City of Tallahassee and Tallahassee Professional Firefighters (TPFF) Union are expected to meet again Wednesday afternoon to continue discussing fire contracts.

The negotiations between the firefighter union and the City initially began in March due to the union vouching for pension reductions and higher pay, but the city is proposing lower numbers than what the firefighters say they need. The parties have not have been able to reach an agreement.

Last week, the union declared an impasse as a result of not being able to reach an agreement. The impasse would declare a special magistrate to be selected by both sides to hear arguments for and against their goals to help reach a middle ground.

