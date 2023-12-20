Thomas County Central celebrates state championship with community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chilly temperatures couldn’t keep fans of Thomas County Central football away, as they came out to support the AAAAAA state champions Tuesday night at the Jackets’ Nest.

The Yellow Jacket faithful have waited over two decades for another state championship, and last week, they got it with their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy to claim the AAAAAA state title.

It was a win that capped off a perfect 15-0 season, and added a sixth year to the legacy that is Thomas County Central football. 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, and now, 2023.

For the team, it’s been a week of some pinch me moments, as this team is still relishing in the fact they’re the best team in the state of Georgia, and according to some polls, one of the best teams in the country. To celebrate this moment with the fans that helped get them here is the perfect way to wrap things up.

”It’s an incredible honor being back in the Nest,” said head coach Justin Rogers. “It’s been a long time since we played here. We had so many games on the road. Just being back here, being back in the community, being around people you see all the time and just being able to put a cherry on top to finish this right.”

”My name is going to be in the gym, my picture is going to be in the gym,” added running back Trey Brenton. “Anytime I come back, 2023 I did this, class of 2023 we did what we had to do. It’s memories.”

The night capped off with a bus ride in downtown Thomasville where all the fans congratulated the Jackets one final time.

