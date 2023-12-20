TFD: Two suffer burns, cat rescued from Wednesday house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people suffered burns and one cat was rescued from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:49 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department dispatched to a house fire located in the 1900 block of Sageway Drive.

The map below depicts the area where the house fire took place:

Upon arrival, TFD say the first arriving unit found heavy fire coming from the garage area of the single-story home. TFD crews immediately began extinguishing the fire.

No residents were found inside the home, according to the fire department, but two people did suffer from burns and smoke inhalation, and one cat was rescued from the home.

Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Talquin Electric Cooperative assisted the fire department.

