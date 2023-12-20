Warmer and drier to end the week, changes arrive late Christmas Eve

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A mix of sun and clouds over the next several days, but staying dry. Tonight, lows will be back in the mid-30s, so some patchy frost is possible for some spots again tonight.

Tomorrow and Friday are looking partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

The 70s make a return for the Saturday before Christmas with mostly cloudy skies, much different from last year as we approach the holiday.

Christmas Eve is going to remain cloudy and dry through most of the day. Any wet weather appears to move in later in the evening and overnight. Showers are likely for your Christmas day with highs staying near 70, so you will want to have indoor plans.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.