What’s Brewing - Baby and toddler yoga

The yoga class takes place Friday, Dec. 22
Join instructor Megan for a gentle yoga class based on stretches you can do with your little one!
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

GentleHands presents baby and toddler yoga. Join instructor Megan for a gentle yoga class based on stretches you can do with your little one!

GentleHands says it’s great for children 0-4 years old with adaptive moves for every age.

The class takes place Friday, December 22, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the GentleHands Tallahassee Playspace, located at 6615 Mahan Drive.

Guests are encouraged to bring yoga mats. Mats will also be available for sale if needed.

Join instructor Megan for a gentle yoga class based on stretches you can do with your little one!
