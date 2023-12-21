Tell Me Something Good
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One lucky Georgian is waking up $50,000 richer.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $620 million after Wednesday night’s drawing turned no grand prize winners. But a ticket matching four numbers and the Powerball was sold in Georgia, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, are 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and the Powerball is 16.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The estimated $620 million jackpot has a cash value of nearly $311 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

