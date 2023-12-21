Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Bahamas-bound cruise ship diverted to New England and Canada due to storm

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.(WMTW)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hopefully, passengers didn’t pack only swimsuits because travelers on the MSC Meraviglia had to trade in the Bahamas for New England and Canada in December.

The cruise ship arrived in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday for an offseason stop.

The original seven-day trip was supposed to set sail from New York to the Bahamas this week, but the itinerary changed because of bad weather hitting the Bahamas and South Florida.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call. (LAKEYA ALLEN)

The cruise ship was set to arrive in Saint John, Canada, on Thursday after stops in Boston and Portland.

It will then return to Brooklyn on Saturday.

The ship is carrying about 2,900 passengers.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway on Wednesday. That’s according to...
Body found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash with SUV and excavator on North Meridian and Bradford Road
The principal is still going to serve his current high school principal role while running for...
Chiles High principal to run for Leon County superintendent of schools ahead of 2024 race

Latest News

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Passengers react after storm reroutes Bahamas cruise to Canada
This undated photo released by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Pvt....
US historians ID a New Mexico soldier killed during WWII, but thousands more are yet to be accounted for
A migrant walks along a road shadowed by the steel columns of the border wall separating...
A deal on US border policy is closer than it seems. Here’s how it is shaping up and what’s at stake
Freed American Eyvin Hernandez exits a State Department plane after he and nine fellow...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’