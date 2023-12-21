Big Bend, south Georgia football players take advantage of the Early Signing Period
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked day one of the early signing period for football players across the country, and several Big Bend and south Georgia athletes took advantage of it.
GADSDEN COUNTY
Nasir Williams – Central Michigan
BERRIEN
Josiah Davis – Florida
LOWNDES
Jacarre Fleming – Eastern Illinois, Grant Laskey – UNC Charlotte, Daniel Jones – Coastal Carolina, Weston Edwards – Florida State, Romeo Hampton – GMC, Marlon Evans - GMC
COLQUITT COUNTY
Landen Thomas – Florida State, Tyshon Reed – Duke, Neko Fann – Mercer, Nick Pace – Jacksonville State, Ny Carr – Miami, Jaden Fowler - Wofford
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Garrett Landing – Mars Hill University
BROOKWOOD
TJ Thomas – Elon
THOMASVILLE
Cole Shaw - Mercer
VALDOSTA
Eric Brantley – Colorado, Jalen Burgess – Georgia Southern, Jaylen Bentley – Georgia Southern
WAKULLA
Nehemiah Chandler – Georgia Tech
