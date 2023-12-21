Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Big Bend, south Georgia football players take advantage of the Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period kicked off Wednesday for football players across the country.
The Early Signing Period kicked off Wednesday for football players across the country.(MGN Online)
By Alison Posey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked day one of the early signing period for football players across the country, and several Big Bend and south Georgia athletes took advantage of it.

GADSDEN COUNTY

Nasir Williams – Central Michigan

BERRIEN

Josiah Davis – Florida

LOWNDES

Jacarre Fleming – Eastern Illinois, Grant Laskey – UNC Charlotte, Daniel Jones – Coastal Carolina, Weston Edwards – Florida State, Romeo Hampton – GMC, Marlon Evans - GMC

COLQUITT COUNTY

Landen Thomas – Florida State, Tyshon Reed – Duke, Neko Fann – Mercer, Nick Pace – Jacksonville State, Ny Carr – Miami, Jaden Fowler - Wofford

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Garrett Landing – Mars Hill University

BROOKWOOD

TJ Thomas – Elon

THOMASVILLE

Cole Shaw - Mercer

VALDOSTA

Eric Brantley – Colorado, Jalen Burgess – Georgia Southern, Jaylen Bentley – Georgia Southern

WAKULLA

Nehemiah Chandler – Georgia Tech

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night
Police found two men shot dead in apparently separate shootings Monday night in West Tallahassee.
Tallahassee PD investigating two separate Monday shootings, victims identified
The 37-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-trailer at Busy Bee Gas Station in Taylor County
The homicides are not related incidents, according to Tallahassee Police Department.
Tallahassee Police reveal more details on Monday night homicides
A body was found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway on Wednesday. That’s according to...
Body found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway

Latest News

Thomas County Central's AAAAAA state championship was celebrated Tuesday night at the Jackets'...
Thomas County Central celebrates state championship with community
The Lincoln boys basketball team topped Gadsden County Thursday night to improve to 7-2 on the...
Lincoln boys hoops tops Gadsden County
St. John Paul II's Tremaine Hughes won our 2023 Football Friday Night Play of the Year.
Football Friday Night Play of the Year winner unveiled
Yellow Jacket players celebrate their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy at Mercedes-Benz...
Thomas County Central sets time for championship celebration