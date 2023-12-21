Big Bend, south Georgia football players take advantage of the Early Signing Period

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked day one of the early signing period for football players across the country, and several Big Bend and south Georgia athletes took advantage of it.

GADSDEN COUNTY

Nasir Williams – Central Michigan

BERRIEN

Josiah Davis – Florida

LOWNDES

Jacarre Fleming – Eastern Illinois, Grant Laskey – UNC Charlotte, Daniel Jones – Coastal Carolina, Weston Edwards – Florida State, Romeo Hampton – GMC, Marlon Evans - GMC

A big signing day for @LHSvikingsFB. Lowndes has six football players signing their letters of intent this morning. We’ll be highlighting these guys tonight on @WCTVSports! Congrats Vikings! pic.twitter.com/rrsSVyWHGv — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 20, 2023

COLQUITT COUNTY

Landen Thomas – Florida State, Tyshon Reed – Duke, Neko Fann – Mercer, Nick Pace – Jacksonville State, Ny Carr – Miami, Jaden Fowler - Wofford

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Garrett Landing – Mars Hill University

BROOKWOOD

TJ Thomas – Elon

THOMASVILLE

Cole Shaw - Mercer

VALDOSTA

Eric Brantley – Colorado, Jalen Burgess – Georgia Southern, Jaylen Bentley – Georgia Southern

WAKULLA

Nehemiah Chandler – Georgia Tech

Big day for @WakullaFootball, as Nehemiah Chandler signs with Georgia Tech.



Of note, quarterback @HadenKlees signed with Samford, but he played in the FACA All-Star game, so he’s not on campus today.



More from Wakulla & across the Big Bend and South Georgia tonight on @WCTV! pic.twitter.com/Vx8fYJONZx — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) December 20, 2023

