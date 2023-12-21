Tell Me Something Good
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area

