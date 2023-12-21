Family honors murder victim by giving lifetime hunting and fishing licenses to 11 local kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New Year’s Day will mark a somber milestone for one Leon County family still grieving an unsolved murder.

Casey Mack Goodson was shot and killed late in the evening on Jan. 1, not far from the Highway 20 and Ravensview Drive intersection, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Nobody has been arrested in the case.

Goodson’s mother Heather Strickland continues her pleas for someone to share information that might lead to a breakthrough.

“We’ve got the reward up to $9,500, that’s as high as we can go,” she said. “Somebody knows something out there, so we’re always asking people to come forward.”

For Strickland, the year has been full of lessons on how to keep going.

“The days that you think would be the hardest are sometimes the easiest, and the moments that just seem insignificant, you can barely breathe through,” she said.

During a tough stretch, she came up with an idea that gave her a renewed purpose. Strickland took to GoFundMe, hoping to raise money to buy lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for local kids.

Strickland said a family member gifted all her sons lifetime passes when they were young. The move helped shape who they became.

“Maybe somebody will use it that never would have used it,” she said.

She raised thousands of dollars in just a few months. Thanks to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis slicing the price of lifetime licenses in half, she was able to gift 11 kids a lifetime of outdoor fun.

Debbie Freeman is one of the winning parents. Her young daughter was chosen from a random drawing Strickland held on Facebook Live. Freeman also happens to be a family friend.

“In the summer we’re on the boat every weekend,” Freeman said. “I think it’s a great way for her to give back to the community in honor of Casey Mack’s memory.”

It’s a simple act of kindness born out of tragedy. Strickland was in tears as she thought about how her son’s impact may last much longer than his time on earth.

“I just imagine these kids enjoying everything my kids enjoyed and everything Casey Mack enjoyed,” she said. “And if they can get peace and love doing the things that my kids love, then maybe this wasn’t completely for nothing.”

Strickland hopes to raise funds and award licenses on an annual basis.

