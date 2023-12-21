Florida hopes to begin importing prescriptions in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State leaders are “cautiously optimistic” they will begin saving money by importing prescription medication from Canada in the new year. The Agency for Health Care Administration expects the federal government to sign off on the states’ Canadian Drug Importation program in a couple of weeks.

Florida was the first state to ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve a drug importation program in 2020. That’s because prescriptions are significantly cheaper in Canada than in the U.S.

However, pharmaceutical companies are trying to stop the program. In September, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America sent a letter to the FDA asking it to deny Florida’s application. The group claims the state has left many questions unanswered. AHCA Secretary Jason Weida told a House committee last week the state’s plan follows federal guidelines.

“What we are doing is we’re doing we’re creating a system with vendors and importers where we as a state will import drugs from Canada, re-label them, get them to Florida, and send them out through various state programs,” Weida said.

If the FDA signs off, Florida will be allowed to import maintenance medications to help individuals who have chronic health conditions such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and mental illness. Only state programs such as Medicaid, the prison system, and facilities run by the Department of Children & Families would get the imported drugs.

“We’re not going to provide an ability for folks in Florida just to order prescriptions online,” Weida said.

Weida expects the state to save $183 million annually if the program is approved. He said the federal government is expected to make that decision by January 5.

Colorado is also still waiting for the FDA to approve a similar program.

