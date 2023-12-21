Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida hopes to begin importing prescriptions in 2024

Illinois bill could ban price gouging
Illinois bill could ban price gouging(WGEM)
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State leaders are “cautiously optimistic” they will begin saving money by importing prescription medication from Canada in the new year. The Agency for Health Care Administration expects the federal government to sign off on the states’ Canadian Drug Importation program in a couple of weeks.

Florida was the first state to ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve a drug importation program in 2020. That’s because prescriptions are significantly cheaper in Canada than in the U.S.

However, pharmaceutical companies are trying to stop the program. In September, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America sent a letter to the FDA asking it to deny Florida’s application. The group claims the state has left many questions unanswered. AHCA Secretary Jason Weida told a House committee last week the state’s plan follows federal guidelines.

“What we are doing is we’re doing we’re creating a system with vendors and importers where we as a state will import drugs from Canada, re-label them, get them to Florida, and send them out through various state programs,” Weida said.

If the FDA signs off, Florida will be allowed to import maintenance medications to help individuals who have chronic health conditions such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and mental illness. Only state programs such as Medicaid, the prison system, and facilities run by the Department of Children & Families would get the imported drugs.

“We’re not going to provide an ability for folks in Florida just to order prescriptions online,” Weida said.

Weida expects the state to save $183 million annually if the program is approved. He said the federal government is expected to make that decision by January 5.

Colorado is also still waiting for the FDA to approve a similar program.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash with SUV and excavator on North Meridian and Bradford Road
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
A body was found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway on Wednesday. That’s according to...
Body found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man in West Tallahassee late Wednesday
A shooting took place Monday night in Perry, leaving one 14-year-old boy dead.
‘It just saddens my heart’: Family reacts after 14-year-old Perry boy is fatally shot Monday night

Latest News

Casey Mack Goodson casts a net near St. Marks. He was known for his passion for fishing.
Family honors murder victim by giving lifetime hunting and fishing licenses to 11 local kids
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
New round of applications for Georgia energy assistance program start next month
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD releases more details on Wednesday crash involving flipped TPD cruiser
After a string of fatalities this week in Tallahassee, police announced Wednesday evening an...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man in West Tallahassee late Wednesday