Florida lawmakers open to Marsy’s Law changes after Supreme Court ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Victim advocates are hoping Florida lawmakers will make changes to Marsy’s Law when they return to Tallahassee in a couple of weeks.

That’s because the Florida Supreme Court ruled in November that victims’ names aren’t guaranteed to be protected under the law as it is written. The court said the legislature is allowed to expand the law, something The Florida Police Benevolent Association wants to happen this upcoming session.

“It has to be also clearly stated that you’re a victim and your name can be withheld,” Florida Police Benevolent Association president John Kazanjian said.

Voters approved the constitutional amendment in 2018, which provided more rights to crime victims.

The organization Marsy’s Law for Florida said in a statement it is “too early” to talk about potential legislation. Still, the organization said it supports “anything that would enable crime victims to reclaim the same right to protect their personally identifiable information that they have been invoking for the last five years.”

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo told reporters in December amending Marsy’s Law isn’t a priority for her, but that doesn’t mean a fix won’t come in 2024.

“We have 40 senators, and a number of them are very concerned about the issue. I would not be surprised if someone does not undertake looking into that,” Sen. Passidomo said.

The Florida Supreme Court ruling stems from cases where Tallahassee police officers shot and killed suspects in 2020. The City of Tallahassee was sued for wanting to release the names of those officers. The Florida Police Benevolent Association felt the officers were victims in those cases because the suspects threatened them. House minority leader Fentrice Driskell said she’s worried that would shield police from potential misconduct.

“Because we certainly want to strike that balance between protecting of protecting victims but having transparency that we need for good accountable law enforcement,” Rep. Driskell said.

No changes to Marsy’s law have been filed in the 2024 legislature as of Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Legislature is scheduled to meet from January 9 through March 8.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.