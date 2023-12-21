Tell Me Something Good
A gradual warm up heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Our next best chance for rain arrives on Christmas Day.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

