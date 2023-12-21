Man charged with first degree murder for Monday night homicide at Camden Place Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place Monday night at Camden Place Apartments, leaving one man dead.

Za’mond Durant, 21, was arrested Wednesday, according to Leon County Jail records, and charged with first degree murder for the death of Craig Baker, Jr. Baker was found dead inside of a home at the apartments on Mission Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police accuse Durant of shooting Baker twice: once in the back of the head and once in the chest, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The document says Durant was identified as the shooter by the mother of his unborn child. It says the woman lived at the apartment and had recently kicked Durant out of the apartment. She described Baker as a friend of hers, according to the arrest document.

Durant’s arrest document states he shot Baker after forcing himself into the woman’s apartment. As she exited the apartment to yell for help, several gunshots were heard “from the area of her apartment,” the arrest affidavit says.

Once she ran back inside, she told police she saw Durant running from her apartment, according to the arrest affidavit, and Baker Jr. was found lying on the floor.

Police stated in their probable cause report that it appeared as though Durant shot into the apartment from the doorway as he entered, shot Baker once in the bedroom, and then shot him again in the back of the head from close range.

While officers were responding on scene, the woman informed them that she previously was able to see Durant’s phone’s location, but he had turned his location off, likely “in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts,” according to police.

Responding officers also located “three spent handgun-caliber shell casings on scene,” per the arrest documents.

