Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man in West Tallahassee late Wednesday

TPD is looking into a scene at the 1500 block of Ridgeway Street
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a string of fatalities this week in Tallahassee, police announced Wednesday evening an ongoing suspicious death investigation.

Investigators are looking into the case at the 1500 block of Ridgeway Street on the west end of the capital city after a man was discovered there deceased, according to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page.

The department announced the investigation just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. An icon on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, which monitors calls through its dispatch center, notes an incident the department responded to on the same block at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The dispatch agency labeled that call as “assist other agencies,” according to the map.

The department announced the investigation just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. An icon on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) map, which monitors calls through the city’s dispatch agency, notes an incident the department responded to on the same block at about 8:30 p.m. The dispatch agency labeled the call at that location as “assist other agencies,” according to the map.(TOPS map)

Early findings lead police to believe the man was killed in a residence on that block, and officials say they have identified “all parties involved.” It’s unclear what events led up to the death.

“At this time, detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the incident and manner of death,” the statement reads.

The news comes after two homicides just hours apart Monday took the lives of two men in Tallahassee. And just hours before Wednesday’s suspicious death investigation, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office revealed an arrest in connection to a body found last month near Carr Lake, which is just outside the northernmost Tallahassee city limits.

The string of deaths come after an apparent respite in violent crime and deaths in the capital city. Prior to Monday’s shootings, which marked the 107th and 108th this year, the last act of gun violence in Tallahassee was at the end of November, according to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

