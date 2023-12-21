Tell Me Something Good
Salvation Army Angel Christmas Tree serves 700 in Lowndes County

Organizers said with support from the community, the event continues to grow each year.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army of Valdosta is working to make sure every child has a Merry Christmas this year.

Faustina Andrews, Salvation Army of Valdosta, said, “We should be right at 700. Probably a little more. They are given a list of items that are suggested, or the child has already made a suggestion of what they would like to have under the Christmas tree.”

Families lined the block on Wednesday in Valdosta to participate in the Angel Christmas Tree program. Families preregistered with the Salvation Army to have their child’s Christmas wish list fulfilled.

Each white paper on the floor represents a child’s fulfilled wish list. People in the community bought presents based on these lists. The Salvation Army is thankful for the community support.

Andrews said, “We would not be able to be the blessing that we are to the community of Valdosta and surrounding communities were it not for our sponsors and donors.”

Volunteers passed out bags to receiving family members, happy to donate their time -- one of the volunteers said that families are thankful to be receiving this opportunity.

“They are happy, very appreciative,” Anita Evans said. “I think it’s the right thing to do, I was invited to help out and give back to the community.”

Organizers said with support from the community, the event continues to grow each year.

